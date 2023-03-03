Wine tasting and fun day puts spotlight on penguins, horses

They may be an unlikely combination, but seabirds and the equine family have been chosen as the beneficiaries of the first-ever Wilbur Wine Tasting and Fun Day later this month.
The event, hosted by Grass Roof Farmstall and Restaurant in Lovemore Park, will take place on Sunday, March 19.
The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), together with the Eastern Cape Horse Care Unit (ECHCU), will benefit from the proceeds of this fun-filled event which will have something in store for the whole family.
SANCCOB marketing and fundraising co-ordinator Kirstie Paulse said they were excited to be part of the event.
“It will raise awareness around the important rescue, rehabilitation, and release work our organisation does for seabirds, especially the endangered African penguin species.
“The event is really an awesome opportunity to just have some fun while simultaneously making a difference,” she said.
ECHCU manager and inspector Carla Hazel said they were grateful to Grass Roof’s Nicky Charlewood for once again supporting the different animal organisations.
She said the Horse Care Unit, like SANCCOB, was always in need of financial assistance to enable them to help their “salt feathered” and four-legged equine friends.
“We are super excited about this fun event and think it will be a wonderful opportunity for Gqeberha residents to show their support.”
Members of the public are invited to join the organisations between 10am and 3pm to celebrate and share in the respective rehabilitation and conservation messages.
Tickets cost R300 each, which includes wine and gin-tasting vouchers, live music, access to the arts and crafts markets with nearly 30 vendors already on board, as well as automatic raffle entries, and entrance to a vintage and modern-day car and motorbike show.
Children under the age of 18 pay R80 to enter the children’ park.
Animal rescuer and activist Marizanne Kemp Ferreira said: “There will also be some delicious Chinese food, shushi, pizza, and burgers for sale, as well as the Wilbur’s Hops Shack for the beer lovers.”
Grass Roof owner Charlewood said corporates and local businesses also had the chance to get involved.
“Businesses that purchase a minimum of 10 adult tickets, can put up their advertising material at the event on the day.”
She said the restaurant and farmstall would also be open as usual.
For more information, contact Charlewood on 073-382-6607, or Kemp Ferreira on 083-446-6180.
HeraldLIVE
