Katlego Maboe cashes in with new gig

Deal or No Deal is a game show where contestants select one of 20 sealed boxes, each containing cash ranging from R1 to R250,000.

As the game unfolds, and as the cash values of the boxes are revealed, the contestant is offered an amount in exchange for their box by the show’s “banker”. Round after round, Katlego will ask the contestant to decide whether to take the banker’s deal, thus generating enthusiastic encouragement and nail-biting nerves for contestants and viewers.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Lala Tuku, head of local content, said the SABC was thrilled to have Katlego host the show.

“We are delighted to have the ever-popular and vivacious Katlego Maboe as the host of South Africa’s Deal or No Deal. Katlego is a multi-award-winning television personality and respected presenter.

“We needed an all-rounded host for this special show, and we are convinced he has the flair and finesse and generosity of spirit to ensure that Deal or No Deal becomes an essential not-to-be-missed part of the daily life of South Africans.

“His charisma and compassion will ensure that each episode is an emotive, charged journey for contestant and viewers.”

Deal or No Deal, which has entertained and enchanted audiences in more than 50 countries, will be broadcast on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, from 7.30pm-8pm and again the next day on SABC 3, Mondays to Friday at 5.30pm.