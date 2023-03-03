×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Classy atmosphere with a pop of colour at new Bay eatery

Cafe La Mare pulls out all the stops to stand out and keep patrons coming back

By Kathryn Kimberley - 03 March 2023

Restaurants are popping up all over Nelson Mandela Bay after the Covid-19 pandemic’s brutal assault on the hospitality industry, so to be able to stand out can be a challenge.

But Cafe La Mare has pulled out all the stops to make sure it not only stands out, but keeps patrons coming back...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read