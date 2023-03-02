Weeks after the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, Nadia Nakai is still struggling to pick up the pieces.
AKA was gunned down outside a popular Florida Road, Durban, restaurant last month. Celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed in the shooting.
Rapper Nadia dated AKA publicly for nearly a year.
She said the pain of losing her partner was just too much to bear.
“Everyone says it’s something I will learn to live with. I just don’t believe it. Every day it just gets worse. I don’t know how to deal with this. Saying it hurts doesn’t explain the level of this pain.
“This hole in my heart will never be filled. People go through heartache and are held together through their grief by their partner. How do I deal with the grief of losing my partner? The person that was supposed to support me is who I’ve lost. God, I miss you Kiernan.” she said.
AKA and Nadia were smitten and loved each other loudly on social media.
In the last interview the couple did together on SABC3's Insider, AKA professed his love for Nadia speaking of what he loved most about her.
“My favourite thing about her is just how caring she is, how loving she is, how family orientated she is, how God orientated, and how she just wants to make me a better person,” he said.
'This pain is just too much to bear, every day it gets worse' — Nadia on picking up the pieces after AKA's death
AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, also took to her timeline penning a lengthy heartfelt message to her son's fans dubbed the Megacy.
In her post, Lynn asked the Megacy, friends and family members to keep his legacy alive.
“I continue, to humbly request, that you help our family create the memories that will fill the future gaps for Kairo, by sharing your stories and personal experiences about her dad, her hero, on social media or anywhere possible ... where in future, when she has access to the social media platforms, she will experience him through your stories and your outpouring of love.
“I have lost one son ... to death but he left me with the gift of love and life ... multiple sons and daughters in the larger Megacy family.”
Read the full post below:
