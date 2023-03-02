‘It was actually the second time in studio’ — Blxckie on working with AKA on ‘Mass Country’
It’s been almost a week since the release of Mass Country, and rapper Blxkcie, who is featured twice on the album, has opened up about working with AKA.
AKA was assassinated outside the popular Florida Road, Durban restaurant on February 10. Celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed in the shooting.
In a recent interview with rapper Zingah on his podcast Choppin It, the rapper explained how the collabos came about.
Blxckie said it was not the first time working with the late rapper.
“It was actually the second time in studio,” he said. “So the thing with Kiernan is, I think he’d only want to hit me up when he’s sure, you know what I mean? After the first session, we did one song, and then like, we were just like rambling other songs.”
Blxckie said he approached AKA for another feature after he heard he was completing his album.
“We didn’t speak for a long time. I just saw him at shows and stuff like that. I saw that he was wrapping up the album, and I was like, ‘You got to have the hottest’,” he said
DJ Sbu lauded Mass Country when he was a guest on DJ Fresh’s new YouTube podcast Waw! What A Week.
“If you are South African and you are not listening to the new AKA [album], shame on you.
“I'm listening to a track called Company, featuring KDDO. He did Fela on Versace with him. He’s a dope singer. Obviously you guys have listened to Prada with Khuli Chana, there is a dope track. The intro is really dope, it’s called Last Time.”
The Forbes family released Mass Country last week in honour of AKA’s legacy.
Mass Country manager and co-executive producer Nhlanhla “Nivo” Ndimande said AKA put his all into the album and got to approve all elements before his passing.
“The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this rollout and creating all the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project.”
“He put his heart and soul into it ... What will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision.”