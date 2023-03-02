‘It was actually the second time in studio’ — Blxckie on working with AKA on ‘Mass Country’

It’s been almost a week since the release of Mass Country, and rapper Blxkcie, who is featured twice on the album, has opened up about working with AKA.

AKA was assassinated outside the popular Florida Road, Durban restaurant on February 10. Celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed in the shooting.

In a recent interview with rapper Zingah on his podcast Choppin It, the rapper explained how the collabos came about.

Blxckie said it was not the first time working with the late rapper.

“It was actually the second time in studio,” he said. “So the thing with Kiernan is, I think he’d only want to hit me up when he’s sure, you know what I mean? After the first session, we did one song, and then like, we were just like rambling other songs.”

Blxckie said he approached AKA for another feature after he heard he was completing his album.

“We didn’t speak for a long time. I just saw him at shows and stuff like that. I saw that he was wrapping up the album, and I was like, ‘You got to have the hottest’,” he said

DJ Sbu lauded Mass Country when he was a guest on DJ Fresh’s new YouTube podcast Waw! What A Week.

“If you are South African and you are not listening to the new AKA [album], shame on you.

“I'm listening to a track called Company, featuring KDDO. He did Fela on Versace with him. He’s a dope singer. Obviously you guys have listened to Prada with Khuli Chana, there is a dope track. The intro is really dope, it’s called Last Time.”

The Forbes family released Mass Country last week in honour of AKA’s legacy.