Bryce "DJ Ankletap" Clarke, popularly known as "Malume", is set to bid farewell to YFM listeners after 12 years with the station.
During his time on air, Ankletap has hosted the weekday evening timeslot, drivetime show and YFM's breakfast show Y Mornings, which he has recently been hosting alongside Kandis "Kardash".
The radio personality will present his last Y Mornings on March 24.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Ankletap said he is ready to open the industry for a newer generation.
“The day I entered the programming manager’s office for the first time, I knew Y would be my home. I have dedicated 12 years to this brand and believe the time has come to make way for a new generation of talent to take the reins. I believe in Y and in the talent here. I will miss the Y Mornings listeners, but I know I am leaving them in good hands. I will always hold Y in my heart,” he said.
His co-host Kandis ‘Kardash’ reflected on her time hosting with Ankletap.
“Starting each weekday with the Y Mornings listeners has been the greatest honour and I will miss them. We have made amazing radio together and I look forward to hearing the new team on air.”
‘The time has come to make way for a new generation of talent’ — DJ Ankletap leaves YFM after 12 years
