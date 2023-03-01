Da L.E.S asked him if he felt lean was a life experience.
‘I’m done with that life’ — Emtee on drug rumour
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Emtee has again dismissed rumours he is using drugs.
He expressed anger that people continued the drug use rumour.
“All this drugs talk is p**sing me off. I even quit lean [a mix of cough syrup, soda and sweets]. I been sober for a minute so don’t come to me with that drug talk sh*t. I’m done with that life! Stop trying to push agendas here,” he wrote on his Twitter timeline.
In an interview with rapper Da L.E.S on Posted Podcast, Emtee got candid about family, music and drug use.
Da L.E.S asked him if he felt lean was a life experience.
Emtee agreed, saying “for sure”.
The rapper said he got into lean because he was trying to get involved and be accepted in showbiz.
“It is just once again being so in tune, like what I’m doing. I mean being so passionate, wanting to be so involved and accepted is one of those things, and I always say, like, there’s not a lot of things I will create in life you know.”
Emtee recently said he was considering armed security protection.
The rapper said he had been getting death threats for two years.
“They started with DJ Sumbody, now AKA. Word on the streets is either me or [another young rapper] is next. I received a message from this mysterious figure. I blocked him first time, now he’s using another number,” he told TshisaLIVE.
