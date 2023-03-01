DJ Sbu says shame on you if you've not yet listened to AKA's Mass Country album.
The murdered rapper's fourth studio album dropped on Friday, February 24.
The DJ and businessman was a guest on DJ Fresh's new YouTube podcast Waw! What A Week.
When asked what his favourite album or song for the week was, he said Mass Country.
“If you are South African and you are not listening to the new AKA [album], shame on you.
“I'm listening to a track called Company, featuring K.DDO, he did Fela on Versace with him. He's a dope singer. Obviously you guys have listened to Prada with Khuli Chana. There is a dope track. The intro is really dope, its called Last Time.
Watch video below
‘If you are South African & you're not listening to new AKA album, shame on you’ — DJ Sbu on 'Mass Country'
'He left a beautiful piece of art'
Journalist
Image: Instagam/ DJ Sbu
DJ Sbu says shame on you if you've not yet listened to AKA's Mass Country album.
The murdered rapper's fourth studio album dropped on Friday, February 24.
The DJ and businessman was a guest on DJ Fresh's new YouTube podcast Waw! What A Week.
When asked what his favourite album or song for the week was, he said Mass Country.
“If you are South African and you are not listening to the new AKA [album], shame on you.
“I'm listening to a track called Company, featuring K.DDO, he did Fela on Versace with him. He's a dope singer. Obviously you guys have listened to Prada with Khuli Chana. There is a dope track. The intro is really dope, its called Last Time.
Watch video below
T-Effect co-CEO and AKA’s co-manager Nhlanhla “Nivo” Ndimande shared insight on the making of the album.
“It’s been a two-year process working on this album, from him giving us the vision and telling us what he wanted to do. It was tough in the beginning because we were like, ‘Wait, you want to mix country music, maskandi and hip hop? How does that even make sense?'. But as the music began to take shape, AKA’s vision became clearer.
“What AKA wanted to do was create an album the people of South Africa could embrace and cherish. As he’s done throughout his career by carrying the flag wherever he went, the Supa Mega wanted to create an album that sounded like home — an album for the masses of the country.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring