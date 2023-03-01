Musa has been candid about his polygamous lifestyle stemming from wanting to have a big family and how he spoke to his late grandmother Florence Mseleku about it as a child.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Musa admitted the polygamous lifestyle has not always been easy.
“When I started I thought I was going to fail, but now I think I can stand on top of the mountain and say, 'yes, I've made it'. It's been more than 20 years. Any vision at any point gets to be reaffirmed, whether it's following its intended form or not.
“The hardships of polygamy are to maintain [the relationships] and to prove beyond reasonable doubt that you love this person you are with, because if that person feels a second, a third or fourth is taken because of their shortcomings you will never have a peaceful life.
“And if those who are coming think they are coming because they are better than the first wife you will never have a peaceful home. It's to reach a stage where it is natural they accept each other as sisters.”
'If I were given a second chance I would still marry them' — Mseleku has no regrets marrying his wives
Journalist
Image: Mzansi Magic
Polygamist Musa Mseleku has expressed his pride in his wives amid family drama after singer Queen Lolly claimed she slept with a member of the Mseleku family.
Musa began his journey in polygamy when he was 23, marrying his first wife Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku. Later he married Nokukhanya “Mayeni” Mseleku, Thobile, aka “MaKhumalo”, and fourth wife Mbali, aka “MaNgwabe”.
The reality TV star and businessman took to his timeline on Tuesday, saying he was happy to have married his wives and loved them.
“I don’t imagine a world without my four beautiful wives. If I were given a second chance I will still marry them. Love you guys.”
Musa has been candid about his polygamous lifestyle stemming from wanting to have a big family and how he spoke to his late grandmother Florence Mseleku about it as a child.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Musa admitted the polygamous lifestyle has not always been easy.
“When I started I thought I was going to fail, but now I think I can stand on top of the mountain and say, 'yes, I've made it'. It's been more than 20 years. Any vision at any point gets to be reaffirmed, whether it's following its intended form or not.
“The hardships of polygamy are to maintain [the relationships] and to prove beyond reasonable doubt that you love this person you are with, because if that person feels a second, a third or fourth is taken because of their shortcomings you will never have a peaceful life.
“And if those who are coming think they are coming because they are better than the first wife you will never have a peaceful home. It's to reach a stage where it is natural they accept each other as sisters.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring