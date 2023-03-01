Chef Lentswe Bhengu has died

Chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko has died.

The Mafoko and Bhengu families confirmed the news on Wednesday morning.

"It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko fondly known to the media and his culinary family as Chef Lentswe," read the statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

The statement revealed that Lentswe "had the misfortune of suffering a short illness" and died on Tuesday evening at Sandton Medi Clinic.

The celebrity chef was born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal. He started cooking when he was 8-years-old and is a graduate from Culinary Academy in the Cape Winelands.

Lentswe left his mark in the culinary industry with his fusion of emotion and fine dining.

Lentswe has been a sought-after chef, cooking at food festivals, events and expos.

He launched his own cook booked titled Africa on a Plate a few years ago, and had a TV show of the same name. He recently made an appearance on Metropolitans 4-episode TV show on Mzansi Magic.

The Mafoko and Bhengu families asked for prayers and requested privacy to mourn the passing of their beloved son.

Tributes have been flooding in for Lentswe on social media, with many sharing their shock at his passing.