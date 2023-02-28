‘I think he’d want me to go on my own run’ — Yanga Chief shares AKA’s advice

After failed attempts to shy away from fame, Yanga Chief has heeded AKA's advice to go full throttle and embrace the spotlight as a cast member of MTV's Love & Hip Hop SA.
"There's a part of myself that has always been fighting fame. The people was around, superstars such as AKA, always said I should go harder," he told TshisaLIVE.
The star, real name Yanga Ntshakaza, is featured on AKA's fourth and final studio album Mass Country on a song titled Ease with Blxckie. Yanga said he felt the slain rapper would be proud of the direction in which his career is going.
"AKA and I hadn't been working on music for a long time. We leaned on our friendship in the last times. I'm just blessed to have been able to make a song after a long time with him, but I'm not going to promise unheard verses.
"I'm sure there are a couple, but for me, I'm happy with that conclusion in our music story. I know we are proud of each other.
"I think he would want me to go on my own run right now and stand as myself, and that's what I'm going to do with him at the back of my mind at all times."
Yang joins the global franchise known for showcasing hip hop stars juggling their careers, relationships and family dynamics. He said he was ready to give his fans a front row seat to his personal life.
"It's the more practical thing for me to do. I know that I don't have time to be posting on social media and all these things. I thought being in a reality show would at least show people a bit more of myself without me going out of myself to present myself. It felt like a win-win."
His focus is showcasing his love for art, film and the music business.
Being part of the show has taught him to be more aware of how he navigates the entertainment industry and he said he's not yet prepared to show the world his love life.
"It's a bit more challenging than I thought. It pushes you to dig deep as a person. It has made me watch myself a little more and be more intentional in what I say or do, but I appreciate it because that's how I aspire to be."
Love & Hip Hop SA premiered in Africa on Monday and Yanga said fans can look forward to seeing him reinvent himself as an artist ahead of a new album in the coming months.
"I've been trying to develop myself as an artist. You'd think that because I've been in the game for so long everything is flowing smoothly but in this show you see me tearing down my team and starting from scratch. I think it's important for artists to be able to reinvent themselves."
‘I think he’d want me to go on my own run’ — Yanga Chief shares AKA’s advice
Journalist
Image: Alaister Russell
