Actress Jessica Nkosi is expecting baby number two with her hubby TK Dlamini.
Jessica made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, sharing snaps of herself revealing her baby bump.
“God has been so, so good! We are growing,” she captioned her post.
Her comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from industry colleagues.
“Congratulations, Mama Bear. We love this for you,” wrote Lorraine Moropa.
“Oh mummy. I’m so happy for you,” wrote Simz Ngema.
The actors welcomed their first child in 2018. The proud mama revealed that their little girl's name was Namisa 'Nami' Dlamini.
“I love this girl with a love I can’t even begin to describe. I’m so blessed, I’m so in love. It’s been a month of pure bliss. This little star has stolen my heart,” she wrote on Instagram.
‘God has been so good’ — Jessica Nkosi on being pregnant again
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Jessica Nkosi
She opened up to True Love magazine on why she kept her pregnancy private.
“There's nothing scandalous about my pregnancy. Therefore, I don't want any drama around it and I certainly don't want anyone to have an opinion about it.”
It's all love and good news in celebville.
The Morules (Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy) are also expecting and they shared their exciting news on Instagram.
Since then Lamiez has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers on her socials. She recently penned a sweet note to her unborn baby boy.
Taking to her Instagram timeline she said: “Someday, someday when my pumpkin is grown enough, he must know and appreciate the hardworking woman I am. He must know he brought me so many blessings and that life didn’t stop because of him. Instead my life has just begun,” she wrote.
