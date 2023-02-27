Speaking to Metro FM's Thomas Msengana and Pearl Modiadie in 2018, AKA said his world was turned upside down with the birth of his daughter.
“I am loving fatherhood. It is the greatest thing that has happened to me. I am so chilled. I am so patient. I count my words now. I am not as angry as I used to be.”
It's been a tough couple of weeks for the Forbes family, and the rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai, friends and the Megacy are still dealing with the loss.
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes recently reflected on her heartache.
“Oh my heart. The last two weeks have been surreal, more specifically the mornings. Waking up every morning, being reminded that this nightmare will never end, is the most excruciating pain I have ever felt. My heart is shattered into millions of pieces. I love you, Kiernan,” she wrote on social media.
Nadia reflected on their love journey with AKA.
“My heart is shattered. This is not what our future was meant to look like. I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday. I’ll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud. Thank you, baby. Protected me, prayed for me, inspired me. I find it hard to breathe, let alone find the words to explain how much I love you”.
WATCH | ‘He was a good dad’ — AKA's daughter Kairo shares emotional moments with her late father
Image: Via Instagram
Kairo Forbes says her father AKA was the best dad.
The seven-year-old shared a video montage of the moments she shared with her dad from when she was born until his untimely passing.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban earlier this month. The shooting also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
In the clip she and her mom DJ Zinhle can be heard speaking over the images, and Kairo said her dad was the best.
