Music producer and DJ Kelvin Momo has penned a sweet message for his wife on her birthday, saying he hopes God will bless her with the wonders of life.
Taking to his Instagram timeline he shared snaps of him and his wifey.
“Happy birthday, Beautiful. Thank you for everything and sharing beautiful moments together. Today we celebrate your day. My wife I hope you enjoy and God bless you with His wonders of life,” he captioned the post.
In his mentions his followers praised them for the magic they have been making in the studio after learning the pair have been making music together.
“This duo. No joke. They're going to give us beautiful moments,” commented one user.
“I have listened to every Momo project and Babalwa is there. I was just amazed about how good they sound together on songs even on that Bayeke Ep. Kanthi, y’all are actually married no wonder. Y’all be cooking in the studio on date nights giving us good tunes. Anyway, happy birthday to the First Lady,” commented another.
Kelvin Momo’s heartfelt note to his wife Babalwa
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Kelvin Momo
Musician Brenden Praise recently wished his wife well on her special day.
“Happy birthday LOML, it’s impossible to truly celebrate you because your impact on the world is unquantifiable. I’m just grateful to have had the best seat to watch you become. I love you so much and I appreciate you for forcing me to take this picture because now I can use it for content,” he wrote on Instagram.
Replying to the message, Mpoomy complimented her husband
“To do this life thing with you? Man what a life. I looove you! You are so good to me, you are soo good for me. You bring out the best in me.”
