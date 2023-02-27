Suspension after sexual assault allegations
From outrage to out the door: 6 controversial Jub Jub ‘Uyajola’ moments as he leaves the show
Host’s contract with Moja Love channel was not renewed
Entertainment
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram
The news about TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye parting ways with his popular show on the Moja Love channel marks an end to his first “big break” job after he spent five years in jail for culpable homicide.
At the weekend TshisaLIVE reported Jub Jub’s contract with Moja Love was not renewed.
Here are some controversial moments Jub Jub had on Uyajola 9/9:
First explosive episode
Jub Jub started working on the show, which exposes cheating partners, in 2019, two years after he was released from prison.
His comeback to showbiz received mixed reactions from TV viewers.
TshisaLIVE reported some people were against Jub Jub seemingly being welcomed back with open arms.
The musician and co-accused Themba Tshabalala killed four high school pupils and seriously injured three others on March 8 2010. Despite this, he continued with the show and gained popularity.
Offensive opening show comments
TshisaLIVE reported Jub Jub made a dramatic re-entrance to public life after his comments that he had never seen a more promiscuous nation than Xhosa people.
“You guys have never, ever seen this on any South African television, you have never witnessed what you are about to witness tonight. It is crazy, it is ridiculous. I have never seen a nation that is so promiscuous like the Xhosas. I have never seen a loving nation as well as the Xhosas.”
The comments were not well received by some politicians and social media users.
Complaints of abuse and violence
Over the years, celebrities and show viewers slammed the channel and the presenter for physical altercations emerging from the show. Scores on social media accused the producers and presenter of being enablers of abuse during physical altercations featured on the show.
In 2019, TshisaLIVE reported the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa received objections to an episode featuring alleged violence and strong language. In it, a woman assaulted her husband for allegedly cheating, and the woman he was allegedly cheating with joined in.
Jub Jub defended the show and said “trash TV is good” and that it had millions of viewers. He said the show was important because it exposed cheaters and helped some families.
Suspension after sexual assault allegations
In December 2021, Jub Jub was suspended from the show after allegations of sexual abuse. This came after an interview he did on Podcast and Chill with MacG.
TshisaLIVE reported during the interview the TV presenter spoke about his relationship with actress Amanda du-Pont.
Amanda alleged she was “raped and physically and emotionally abused” by Jub Jub.
Moja Love suspended Jub Jub, citing their unhappiness with some of the presenter’s comments in the interview.
“Jub Jub conducted an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, which aired on Channel O yesterday, in his personal capacity. Moja Love was not part of the editorial of that interview and is not associated with the content thereof.
“As a channel we don't condone gender-based violence in any way and under any circumstances. As Moja Love, we have decided to suspend Jub Jub.”
Jub Jub threatened to take legal action against women who accused him of rape. This after Masechaba Khumalo and two other women also alleged they had been raped and abused by him.
Jub Jub makes a comeback
In June 2022, the channel rehired Jub Jub on the show after he was suspended.
Moja Love said their decision was due to Jub Jub undergoing “sensitivity training”.
“Jub Jub has requested that he deals with personal matters privately and has assured us this will not interfere with his work and, as the channel, we respect that. Viewers can expect Jub Jub at his best as he exposes extramarital affairs and brings abomakhwapheni to light,” the channel said in a statement.
Moja Love lets go of host
Moja Love announced it was parting ways with Jub Jub, with a source telling TshisaLIVE over the weekend his contract would not be renewed.
Jub Jub's contract was set to be renewed in March.
“Jub Jub is an independent contractor and therefore cannot be dismissed as he is not a permanent employee of the channel. Moja Love is also not at liberty to discuss the contents of his contract as it is confidential and of a privileged nature” head of Moja TV Channels Bokani Moyo said.
