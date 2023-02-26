On Friday night celebs, music execs and invited guests put their best foot forward as they came dressed to the nines to the African Grammy winners gala dinner.
It was an evening of celebrating Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman after they brought back the award for Best Global Music Performance for their collaboration Bayethe at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
The Westcliff Hotel was abuzz as the artists were honoured for putting Mzansi on the global stage recently.
Anele Mdoda hosted the dinner celebrations and guests were entertained by the likes of Sho Madjozi, rapper Nasty C while the Grammy winners each gave a performance.
SNAPS | Inside Grammy winners gala dinner for Wouter, Nomcebo and Zakes
Journalist
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI
Gracing our shores were the leaders of The Recording Academy who were honoured to be in Mzansi witnessing what South Africa has to offer.
“I've been blown away by the talent, and the scene and the vibe here around music, around entertainment and culture. I've been impressed with all the people I've met and listened to and I've told everyone that I've met, I'm here to learn , to listen as the CEO of the academy. We know a few things about music, about the show, about giving back to the industry but there's a lot of things around the world that we don't know,” said Harvey Mason Jr.
Image: MASI LOSI
Wouter Kellerman who's a multi Grammy award winner is ever so calm and composed and while milling around we had a moment to mingle as the night was drawing to a close and he spoke about what a great moment this is for South African music and artists, something he hoped would be a recurring thing.
Image: MASI LOSI
“We’re thrilled — and very proud — to have received this award, especially as it recognises music that has its roots in indigenous traditions. We believe this is the beginning of a new era in African music; one in which it will take up a prominent place on the international stage. Last night’s African Grammy Award gala was a celebration of our achievement and of African music as a whole,” said Zakes.
Sibo Mhlungu, CEO of IMG Talent Management, announced a partnership with Arena Holdings with their company called Aline.
Image: MASI LOSI
“By bringing together these two well-established and respected entities, we are forming a wholly African-owned company that will be able to compete globally in music, entertainment and film. Rooted in the philosophy of African excellence and the heritage of our continent’s extraordinary cultures. We will be producing content that can compete with anything produced at a global level,” he told TshisaLIVE.
Image: MASI LOSI
Nomcebo Zikode said Mzansi music was becoming the focus on the global scene again.
“Having Harvey Mason Jr, who’s the CEO of The Recording Academy, and the rest of his team here was testament to the fact African music is becoming the epicentre of global music once more. The fact that we won this award and we’re right in the thick of things shows that we’re the real deal. I’m so excited for what we have in store for the rest of the year. Expect new music from me and more global tours, it’s only getting bigger now.”
Image: MASI LOSI
