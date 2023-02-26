Moja LOVE has parted ways with Uyajola 9/9 presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye.
A source confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE saying the media personality's contract was set to be renewed in March however he was told the channel had no intentions of renewing it.
Moja LOVE shared a statement with TshisaLIVE saying Jub Jub was never a permanent employee and could not be fired by the channel.
“Jub Jub is an independent contractor and therefore cannot be dismissed as he is not a permanent employee of the channel. Moja LOVE is also not at liberty to discuss the contents of his contract as it is confidential and of a privileged nature” head of Moja TV Channels, Bokani Moyo said.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, a source revealed that Jub Jub issued a letter of demand after not being paid his January salary because of how he conducted himself with his former business partner Keabetswe Mokoena when planning the Moses Kotane Festival that was expected to take place at Moruleng stadium on December 3 and 4 but was later cancelled.
The source said Jub Jub was set to contest the matter in court.
Jub Jub's business partner's legal representatives, Munyaitsi Attorneys, instructed that Jub Jub be removed from participating in the festival.
“Once again, a woman has fallen a victim of abuse in the hands of Jub Jub during 16 Days of Activism.” read the statement shared by Keabetswe's legal representatives.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Jub Jub's legal representative, Terrence Baloyi of Baloyi-Ntsako Attorneys, were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
Moja LOVE shows ‘Uyajola 9/9’ host Jub Jub the door
Journalist
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram
Moja LOVE has parted ways with Uyajola 9/9 presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye.
A source confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE saying the media personality's contract was set to be renewed in March however he was told the channel had no intentions of renewing it.
Moja LOVE shared a statement with TshisaLIVE saying Jub Jub was never a permanent employee and could not be fired by the channel.
“Jub Jub is an independent contractor and therefore cannot be dismissed as he is not a permanent employee of the channel. Moja LOVE is also not at liberty to discuss the contents of his contract as it is confidential and of a privileged nature” head of Moja TV Channels, Bokani Moyo said.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, a source revealed that Jub Jub issued a letter of demand after not being paid his January salary because of how he conducted himself with his former business partner Keabetswe Mokoena when planning the Moses Kotane Festival that was expected to take place at Moruleng stadium on December 3 and 4 but was later cancelled.
The source said Jub Jub was set to contest the matter in court.
Jub Jub's business partner's legal representatives, Munyaitsi Attorneys, instructed that Jub Jub be removed from participating in the festival.
“Once again, a woman has fallen a victim of abuse in the hands of Jub Jub during 16 Days of Activism.” read the statement shared by Keabetswe's legal representatives.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Jub Jub's legal representative, Terrence Baloyi of Baloyi-Ntsako Attorneys, were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
Jub Jub returned as the host of the popular Sunday show in June 2022 after Moja LOVE suspended him in December 2021 amid allegations of sexual assault.
According to City Press Moja LOVE's founder and CEO Aubrey Tau had given the Uyajola 9/9 presenter an ultimatum to apologise to Kelly Khumalo, for allegedly insinuating during an interview on Podcast and Chill she used “muti”.
A statement shared by the channel at the time stated Jub Jub had done what was required of him.
“Jub Jub is back and shooting Uyajola 9/9 after going through stringent sensitivity training, as it was required of him by the channel. He has also apologised for his utterances, especially to the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo.
“Jub Jub has requested that he deals with personal matters privately and has assured us that this will not interfere with his work and as the channel, we respect that. Viewers can expect Jub Jub at his best as he exposes extramarital affairs and brings abomakhwapheni to light,” read the statement.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure