Khaya Dlanga reveals AKA had asked him to ghostwrite a book about his life before he died
Khaya Dlanga opened up about late rapper AKA's request for him to ghostwrite his autobiography, which he declined.
The Fela In Versace hit maker, real name Kiernan Forbes, was buried on Saturday at Heroes Acre in Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.
“I have been debating with myself for over a week now whether to share this or not, even though the Forbes family said we should share stories about Kiernan,” he captioned his post on Twitter.
“I told him I didn't have the time. I am not a ghostwriter and besides I don't write about other people's lives, I only write about mine because I find it easier.”
The rapper was gunned down outside a popular Durban restaurant on February 10 alongside his lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
Khaya recalled the discussions that they had and shared it on his social media platforms, right down to what the title of the book would have been.
Kiernan passed on the 10th of Feb 2023. On the 11th of February 2022 he asked me to write a book about his life. Almost exactly a year to the day before he passed on. pic.twitter.com/LAx7DpkhLx— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) February 23, 2023
Khaya said AKA tried convince him but he declined the offer.
“He said he had been meaning to talk to me and was glad we ran into each other. He said he wanted to write a book about his life,” wrote Khaya.
“Anything can happen,” said AKA.
Friday (February 24) marked the official drop for the rapper's last album.
Mass Country manager and co-executive producer Nhlanhla “Nivo” Ndimande said AKA put his all into the album and got to approve all elements before his death.
“The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this rollout and creating all the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project.”
“He put his heart and soul into it ... What will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision.