Khaya Dlanga reveals AKA had asked him to ghostwrite a book about his life before he died

Khaya Dlanga opened up about late rapper AKA's request for him to ghostwrite his autobiography, which he declined.

The Fela In Versace hit maker, real name Kiernan Forbes, was buried on Saturday at Heroes Acre in Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

“I have been debating with myself for over a week now whether to share this or not, even though the Forbes family said we should share stories about Kiernan,” he captioned his post on Twitter.

“I told him I didn't have the time. I am not a ghostwriter and besides I don't write about other people's lives, I only write about mine because I find it easier.”

The rapper was gunned down outside a popular Durban restaurant on February 10 alongside his lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Khaya recalled the discussions that they had and shared it on his social media platforms, right down to what the title of the book would have been.