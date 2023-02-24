WATCH | 'I’m so proud of you baby' — Nadia Nakai lauds her late beau AKA as 'Mass Country' launches

Nadia Nakai is beaming with pride after the launch of her late boyfriend's fourth studio album, Mass Country.

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on February 10 alongside his lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

AKA had produced and completed Mass Country to be launched in February 2023.

The album features some of Mzansi's hottest hip hop talent including Khuli Chana, Blxckie, Emtee, Yanga Chief, Sjava and Nadia, among many others.

Nadia took to her timeline on Thursday at the album launch expressing her pride.

“I can’t believe this is happening without you. I’m so proud of you baby. You did it,” she wrote.