Spoiler alert! From the infamous slap to his fall out with Zakes — Black Coffee gets candid on podcast interview

Chillers of the Mac G podcast queued for the premier of the highly anticipated interview with Grammy award-winning producer and DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, on Thursday.
The We Dance Again hitmaker spoke extensively about his career and how he became the internationally acclaimed DJ we know today.
Having had his personal life make headlines , with gender-based violence allegations made by his estranged wife Enhle Mbali, many fans were expecting the superstar to address the matter and speak about his divorce, but he only alluded his divorce was underway.
Here are highlights from the interview:
Life after winning a Grammy
In April 2022, Black Coffee won the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously, at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Reflecting on life after receiving the accolade, he said nothing much had changed.
Besides having increased his booking rates, he's left the award in a box in the corner of his bedroom.
“It's still in the box. It is great for one's resume, it is great for open conversation, it is great for anything I want to do outside making music.” he said.
Record label
Black Coffee revealed he's left his Soulistic record label and only has Soulistic agency, which is run by his sister.
The agency has brands includes designer Rich Mnisi and photographer Trevor Stuurmaan.
Fallout with Zakes Bantwini
Black Coffee revealed he and Zakes had a conversation a few weeks ago and are on good terms again after a fallout.
“Zakes said one of the most profound things about our fallout. He says: 'We are not the same people we were when we had our fallout. We want different things now. Whatever was a problem them is not a problem now'.”
Slapping AKA's manager
In 2016, a video of Black Coffee slapping AKA's manager Tshisamo Letshwene at a gig in Polokwane went viral on social media.
Recalling the event, the DJ said he had lost it and was regretful of the moment.
“It shouldn't have happened. I reached out to the guy the next day. It was a low point.”
Therapy
In previous interviews, Black Coffee has spoken candidly about going to therapy.
The DJ revealed December 2022 was a tough time for him and spoke about how he decided to go to therapy after his split from his wife.
When advising a childhood friend, Shota, on Mzansi Magic's #PSILoveYouWedding special which aired in late 2022, the Grammy award-winner spoke about the importance of therapy and why he consulted a therapist to help him take responsibility for his actions.
“When I was first going through my divorce stuff, the first therapist I saw, I told her, 'I need you to help me get over the fact that I'm being told how horrible I am as a human being. I'm starting to believe it, I need you help me and, if I am terrible, tell me'.”
“So I did that. When I'm fine I changed my therapist. I went to another one and said to her: "Help me take responsibility for all my actions',” he said.
