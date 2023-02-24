The star, who previously told his fans he was “balling” but not “rich rich”, admitted he was battling.
‘I am always stressed about the next month’ — Cassper Nyovest opens up about cost of living struggles
Digital Editor
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest
While most South Africans battle a cost of living crisis, rapper Cassper Nyovest says many, including himself, are going through the most.
South Africa is experiencing stage 6 load-shedding, costing the economy around R4bn a day. Rolling blackouts, crime, corruption and high food and fuel prices have left many struggling to make ends meet.
Taking to social media recently, Cassper said the situation was bad.
The star, who previously told his fans he was “balling” but not “rich rich”, admitted he was battling.
“I’m going through it myself. It’s tough man. Like I feel only the billionaires are living soft because jo ya kena ya tswa. Everything is just expensive. Water electricity, food, petrol, security, rent, tax, etc.”
He said he was “not making enough money”.
“I’m always stressed about the next month,” he admitted.
While some fans shared his pain, others questioned how he could have money problems when he was “worth” millions.
“Net worth isn’t cash flow. The growth is just as demanding, if not more demanding. It’s tough man. I’m going through it,” he responded.
Stats SA recently revealed annual food and nonalcoholic beverage inflation increased to 13.4% from 12.4% in December, its highest rate since April 2009.
The increase came as power cuts intensified in the country, leaving food producers hard hit.
