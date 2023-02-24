×

Leisure

Daliwonga plans to give all royalties from ‘Re Lokeleng’ to viral TikTok user

24 February 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Daliwonga plans to release his 'Re Lokeleng' song despite social media backlash.
Image: Instagram/ Daliwonga

Daliwonga has decided to go forward with releasing his song Re Lokeleng  despite accusations of him capitalising on another social media user’s "wave".

In late January the amapiano sensation went live on Instagram, debuting an unreleased song titled Re Lokeleng after a viral video of a woman saying “e squeezeng in mo industry... re lokeleng” trended on the timeline.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Daliwonga said he is planning to release the single “at some point” and give all the royalties to the TikTok user Dimakatso Ephesia, who went viral on social media with the phrase.

Daliwonga said he was unbothered by the backlash he received.

“The Re Lokeleng video was trending in the streets and we were in studio and decided to have fun and we made a song about Re Lokeleng. We posted on social media and I saw the comments. I had not written anything for that song at the time but after seeing the comments, I decided to write this thing. I'm not going to let you guys put me down."

The amapiano vocalist said he never intended to steal from the TikToker.

“The song is still there and it is going to come out at some point. I was doing it for the people, my true fans, the people who actually follow Daliwonga. We can't just use her line and then not put her on. We are going to drop the song and we are not going to take anything from the royalties.”

