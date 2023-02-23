A year after the death of rapper Riky Rick, his legacy lives on.
Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado died at age 34 on February 23 2022 after taking his own life.
On his death anniversary Riky's Cotton Fest team, fans, friends, and family members will gather at Newtown Junction in Johannesburg to commemorate his life by sharing their memories of the rapper and releasing balloons into the air as a dedication.
“Cotton Eaters, let’s get together to remember the life of Riky Rick,” read the announcement on the official Cotton Fest Instagram page.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bianca Naidoo said she was grateful to still see people support her late partner in this way.
“I'm grateful for the fans, Riky's family and friends. The love has been so strong, has kept us so close and feeling supported. I feel like whatever he's left, and the spirit he's left is following through.”
We never die, we multiply! Riky Ricky's life celebrated a year after his death
Speaking to YOU Magazine Bianca said she plans on not putting too pressure on herself this year.
“I’m trying to figure out a lot of things and I want to ensure I make Riky proud. I want to be a great mom and support our children. It’s a lot of learning, this new normal. Trying to understand and deal with grief.”
Reflecting on the 10 years she dedicated “to give him the love and support he deserved,” Bianca, told Nounouche online magazine about the respect they had for each other.
“When I think back on our time together, everything we did, he had a way of making me feel important, always. I knew when to back off and when to put on pressure in a gentle and loving way. I was his safe space and he was mine. There was so much respect. He treated me like a queen and gave me love I had never experienced.”
