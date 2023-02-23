SPOTLIGHT | 'Die Hart' spoofs comedian; 'Maybe I Do' comedy jam-packed with stars

Spotlight this week highlights the anticipated action-comedy Die Hart, starring the man of the moment, Kevin Hart. The episode also has a closer look at the star-filled romantic comedy, Maybe I Do.

American comedian and actor Hart was in SA last week for his sold-out comedy tour, but also treated Johannesburg fans by attending the Empire Entertainment premiere of his latest movie, Die Hart. It’s a hilarious parody of his life in Hollywood, as he aspires to be the leading man in an action film. As preparation, he must attend “action acting school” where things don’t work out as planned. Directed by Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl) and also starring John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel and Josh Hartnett, the movie guarantees laugh-out-loud escapism at cinemas this week.

Don’t miss presenter Collette Prince’s interview with Hart and Spotlight’s insert on the premiere.

Director Michael Jacobs (Quiz Show, Girl Meets World) has reunited big stars in an award-winning ensemble in the cinema release, Maybe I Do. Starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and William H Macy, this multi-generational romantic comedy centres on plans by Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) to marry. Inviting their parents to finally meet, the introduction results in unexpected surprises and hilarious predicaments.

Also included this week are new trailer clips of some big movies coming up, including Fast X, featuring Dom Toretto’s new enemy in the latest Fast & Furious franchise film. The next DC action/fantasy movie, The Flash, is coming our way, as is the much talked about biographical story of the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan, Air, which reunites Ben Affleck (who also directs) and Matt Damon as well as Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.