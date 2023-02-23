‘Loyalty is about people who stay true to you behind your back’ — Nonku appreciates friend JoJo

“Loyalty is about people who stay true to you behind your back. Thank you @mrs.jojo.robinson really value and appreciate you darling,” she wrote.
Reflecting on season one and two of the show Nonku admitted to experiencing both highs and lows.
She told TshisaLIVE that the way she had carried herself in both seasons had shown viewers that she was progressive.
“Season one, [my] first time coming onto the screens, that’s when people first learnt who Nonku was. At first they didn’t understand me and then they said Nonku is really funny because I would say things that made people laugh and I would then annoy them because of my honesty and the fact that I’m a straight shooter. How season one ended, for instance, it wasn’t nice for me.
“I’m not going to go into details, but it left people with a very sour taste of Nonku Williams and I won’t change that because I went into season 2, and even then people were still angry, but as the season progressed they said Nonku is actually a victim here, she is clearly a nice person. So I’m happy for all the ashes. Hence my message is always beauty for ashes or ashes to beauty. Because those ashes I know God in my life uses them.”
Image: Instagram/Nonku Williams
Real Housewives of Durban stars Nonku Williams and JoJo Robinson’s friendship seems to be going strong, and if the latest episode of the show is anything to go by, the pair have each other’s backs.
Taking to her Instagram timeline Nonku gushed over JoJo and lauded her for her loyalty to their friendship that’s blooming in full view of viewers.
In the latest episode Slee, who was introduced on the show as Nonku’s friend and neighbour, called off their friendship after another altercation with JoJo and Nonku.
Taking to her Instagram Nonku posted her appreciation to JoJo.
