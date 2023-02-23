A year after the death of rapper Riky Rick, his industry colleagues and friends celebrate his life.
Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado died at age 34 on February 23 2022 after taking his own life.
Social media sensation Lesego Tlhabi was among the celebrities who took to their timeline sharing her tribute on social media.
In her post Lesego opened up about her grief, sharing pictures of memories she shared with Riky.
“It’s funny how time works after someone you loved dies. You can go weeks without being sad about it, maybe even smile very deeply and feel warmth on a new level when you talk about that person or when you hear their voice (as I do when I hear his music) but then an anniversary or birthday pulls up and it’s like you’re right there again.
“It’s wild. It’s frustrating because you think you’re on the other side of mourning if there’s something like that. But I guess it’s just a reminder how much you cared for that person and how much you wish things were different and that even when you are able to have days or weeks where their memory brings nothing but smiles or laughter, the missing them part never goes away. Sometimes it’s strong, sometimes more faint... but always there,” she wrote.
Lesgo went on to speak on how she longed to see Riky again.
“You are so missed and so so loved Makhado. I honestly don’t go very many days without thinking about you. Luckily, because of your legacy and music, I get to hear you often but boy if I could just see you again, Lord knows what that would mean to me. For now all we have are stories and memories. I’m still heart sore but I'm going to keep smiling, keep seeking for the joy.”
I honestly don’t go very many days without thinking about you: Mzansi remembers Riky Rick, one year later
Journalist
Image: Twitter/@CoconutKelz
A year after the death of rapper Riky Rick, his industry colleagues and friends celebrate his life.
Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado died at age 34 on February 23 2022 after taking his own life.
Social media sensation Lesego Tlhabi was among the celebrities who took to their timeline sharing her tribute on social media.
In her post Lesego opened up about her grief, sharing pictures of memories she shared with Riky.
“It’s funny how time works after someone you loved dies. You can go weeks without being sad about it, maybe even smile very deeply and feel warmth on a new level when you talk about that person or when you hear their voice (as I do when I hear his music) but then an anniversary or birthday pulls up and it’s like you’re right there again.
“It’s wild. It’s frustrating because you think you’re on the other side of mourning if there’s something like that. But I guess it’s just a reminder how much you cared for that person and how much you wish things were different and that even when you are able to have days or weeks where their memory brings nothing but smiles or laughter, the missing them part never goes away. Sometimes it’s strong, sometimes more faint... but always there,” she wrote.
Lesgo went on to speak on how she longed to see Riky again.
“You are so missed and so so loved Makhado. I honestly don’t go very many days without thinking about you. Luckily, because of your legacy and music, I get to hear you often but boy if I could just see you again, Lord knows what that would mean to me. For now all we have are stories and memories. I’m still heart sore but I'm going to keep smiling, keep seeking for the joy.”
Mome Mahlangu also took to her timeline sharing pictures of herself and the late rapper with the caption; “A year later it still feels like yesterday.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Motoring