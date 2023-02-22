The track list is out! — Nadia Nakai features on AKA’s ‘Mass Country’
As the Megacy anticipates the release of AKA’s fourth and final album, the late rapper’s team have unveiled the track list and impressive features.
This after the Fela In Versace hit maker was laid to rest on Saturday at Heroes Acre in Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.
The rapper was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on February 10. The shooting also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
AKA’s girlfriend Nadia Nakai has previously revealed she and AKA had “been working together on songs” during interviews and Instagram live sessions. Fans of both have been waiting to know when they would get to hear them.
On Tuesday, AKA's team revealed the track list of his album after the release of three songs titled Lemons (Lemonade), Prada and Company.
Fans were excited to Nadia Nakai featured on the album on a song titled Dangerous.
Other artists included on the album are Blxckie, who features on two songs, Emtee, Manana, Yanga Chief, Sjava, 031 Choppa, S.O.N, Laylizzy, Weathrd and Thato Saul.
Nadia has been left distraught and inconsolable since the death of the rapper.
In honour of AKA’s legacy, The Forbes family continued with the release of the Mass Country album on February 24.
Mass Country manager and co-executive producer Nhlanhla “Nivo” Ndimande said AKA put his all into the album and got to approve all elements before his passing.
“The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this rollout and creating all the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project.”
“He put his heart and soul into it ... What will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision.
“We thank the Forbes family for their faith in the entire team working on this project.”