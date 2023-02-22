Who could forget when AKA teamed up with Anatii to give Mzansi a fire album called BCWYWF (Be Careful What You Wish For).
In 2017 the pair were inseparable, touring the country to promote the album.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Durban on February 10.
Mourning the loss of the rapper, Anatii posted a tribute on his Instagram timeline.
“You were definitely a force to be reckoned with bro. we had many ups and downs and shared many beautiful moments together, some public and others very private. When we worked on BCWYWF it was a transformative period in our lives, being able to harness the power of forgiveness and focusing on the bigger picture and path God laid out for us.
Anatii reflects on how joint album with AKA was a ‘transformative period’
'The pain caused by the abrupt and sad ending of your life struck a sensitive chord'
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Anatii
“The pain caused by the abrupt and sad ending of your life struck a very sensitive chord and I have been questioning the validity and tangibility of life on earth and one’s purpose in this physical realm. I pray your family, friends and fans heal. I know it’s lit in heaven right now. Rest in eternal peace bro. Until next time.”
Don Design, who was with AKA when he was shot, expressed grief on socials soon after he was buried.
“I keep thinking about the moments we shared and replaying our memories together. I wish I had one last chance to thank you for showing me what the true meaning of brotherhood is. I am indebted to you for believing in me, believing in my dreams and aspirational visions, especially in moments where I lacked such belief. I’m in awe of all that you have accomplished in your lifetime. Your work ethic was unparalleled. You followed your path with honesty and integrity.”
