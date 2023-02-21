The majority of TimesLIVE readers believe there was no problem with DJ Zinhle attending her former partner Kiernan “AKA” Forbes' memorial service.
What you said about Zinhle attending AKA’s memorial
Entertainment
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
The majority of TimesLIVE readers believe there was no problem with DJ Zinhle attending her former partner Kiernan “AKA” Forbes' memorial service.
AKA was killed outside a popular restaurant in Florida Road, Durban on February 10. Celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed in the shooting.
DJ Zinhle’s attendance at a memorial service for the slain rapper last week started a debate on social media, with some people saying as a married woman she should have not attended the event. Some cited “traditional practices” preventing her from attending.
AKA and Zinhle have a daughter together, Kairo. The DJ comforted their teary seven-year-old throughout the memorial service on Friday that was held in Sandton.
On Monday, TimesLIVE ran a poll asking what people thought of Zinhle attending the memorial service.
49% of readers said she was free to choose whatever she wanted to attend, while only 7% voted that Kairo’s mother should have not attended the memorial.
44% rallied behind the DJ, saying Zinhle was simply comforting her child.
The debate continued on social media.
Ouma M J Mathebulamaseko said: “People should stop judging Zinhle, Kairo. She is only seven years old and her father was taken away in a gruesome way. Can we really deny the little girl the love from her only parent she is left with? Zinhle, I applaud you for being there for your daughter. Never mind the haters.”
Makarina Buthelezi said: “If a married man would go to his ex-girlfriend's or baby mama’s funeral and show emotion or even cry the views would change completely in the comments section.”
Terrence Mfiso said: “I think she did a good thing. Separated parents doesn’t mean enemies, especially if it’s in the best interest of a common denominator — being their child here. So much negativity has surfaced due to the toxic relationship culture between separated baby mamas and baby daddies making it a norm not to have healthy relationship. It’s what I call maturity and responsibility.”
