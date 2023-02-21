SNAPS | Boity Thulo and Pearl Thusi reminisce on how far they’ve come while chilling in first class

Media personalities Pearl Thusi and Boity Thulo recently served friendship goals while chilling in matching PJs in first class on a flight to an unnamed international location.
Taking to their socials, they shared a snap of themselves in a plane and reminisced how they used to be regular users of taxis.
“We used to catch taxis in the ranks in Joburg! Now we are at A terminal, OR Tambo. God switched it up, so we rank in first class. Then catch the next one in Dubai. But if you hit Naija gotta grab Doha. We were throwing gang signs. Trying to get to town bro. Now we gram peace signs and the Dom on tap hoe, ”
Pearl recently said she felt the entertainment industry had been unfair to her and her peers by imposing the pressure of the “IT Girl” era.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi
By the “IT Girl era” she was referring to a period in the entertainment industry when a lot of women had to toe the line and fit a certain criteria.
In her recently aired episode of the Black Rose Kitchen she hosted Nomuzi Mabena, aka Moozlie, and at the beginning of their chat she opened up about it.
“I actually hate that IT Girl era. You were so cool to me and you were not subscribing to that thing. There was a new age of stars who came along and they didn’t subscribe to it.
“I feel like myself, Minnie, Bonang, maybe even Zinhle — a lot of people — were forced into this thing and we just wanted to be famous and be recognised for what we do.”
