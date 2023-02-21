“I will try my level best to follow the path you have laid for us. To Uncle Tony, Aunty Lynne, Stef, Baby K, Nadia and Zinhle — with heartfelt sympathy, may the Lord heal your hearts and comfort your souls. Let prayer be your ray of hope. Prayer has the power to transform pain and to lift your spirits so you may overcome this moment. I love you. Kiernan, You have left this world without me, but some day, in my heart of hearts, I believe we will meet again and be together again,” he captioned the post.
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Zinhle posted a letter as the caption for a video of her and AKA's daughter, Kairo.
“Kiernan, I am so sorry that you have been robbed of your time with your daughter, with @nadianakai, Steffan, your mom @lynnforbesza , dad and all of us. I would give anything for Kairo to have more time with you, Kiernan. Her asking questions breaks me. What do I do when she misses and needs you?”
‘I wish I had one last chance to thank you’ — Don Design expresses his heartbreak after losing AKA
Don Design expressed his grief on the socials soon after rapper AKA was buried.
Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on February 10.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, the DJ shared snaps and a clip of AKA from one of the moments they shared together.
“I keep thinking about all the moments we shared and replaying our memories together. I wish I had one last chance to thank you for showing me what the true meaning of brotherhood is. I am indebted to you for believing in me, believing in my dreams and aspirational visions, especially in moments where I lacked such belief. I’m in awe of all that you have accomplished in your lifetime. Your work ethic was unparalleled. You followed your path with honesty and integrity.”
