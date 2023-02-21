Backstreet Boys are back — 5 cheat sheet tips you need to know before you buy tickets

The 1990s were a haze of bomber jackets, noisy internet dial up, video stores, platform shoes and Tamagotchis. Now one of the bands responsible for the soundtrack of ours lives back then is heading to our shores.
Big Concerts announced this week that Backstreet Boys will perform in South Africa later this year.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday, but in preparation here are a few things you need to know about the group and their shows in the country:
WHO ARE THEY?
The Backstreet Boys are one of the most iconic boy bands of all time, with a look and sound that captivated fans across the 1990s and 2000s.
The group consists of AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell.
WHY ARE THEY FAMOUS?
The group have released several hits in a career spanning nearly three decades, including I Want It That Way, Everybody (Backstreet's Back), As Long as You Love Me, Shape of My Heart, and Quit Playing Games (With My Heart).
WHEN ARE THEY COMING?
Nick and the crew will be performing on May 16 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town, and May 19 at the Sun Bet Arena, Times Square in Pretoria.
IS THERE ANY WAY TO GET TICKETS EARLY?
Tickets go on sale on February 24 from 9am through Ticketmaster.co.za. However, Discovery Bank customers can book tickets from 9am on February 22 on the same site.
Those participating in the Discovery Bank presale will need to make payments using a Discovery Bank card or Discovery Card. All other payment cards will be rejected from processing payments.
Only tickets purchased from Ticketmaster are valid, with Big Concerts warning against third party sellers.
“Fans are strongly advised against purchasing tickets from Viagogo and third party websites. These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets you will be denied entry into the venue and you will not be entitled to a refund”.
I'M NOT VACCINATED, IS THAT A PROBLEM?
While Covid-19 vaccination was needed during the pandemic, the rules have changed.
Big Concerts confirmed that “as per updated government regulations, you do not need to be vaccinated to enter a venue, nor do you need to supply a negative antigen or PCR test”.
