American comedian Kevin Hart and South African-born star Trevor Noah partying it up in South African has fans swooning over their friendship.
Kevin kickstarted his Reality Check Comedy Tour in the country at the SunBet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria.
Kevin surprised the crowed by bringing out Trevor as the opening act.
During his comedic set, Trevor said no renowned American celebrity was willing to be the first guest when he was the new The Daily Show host except for Kevin, who happily agreed.
Recalling the show, Kevin said he was stunned by the applause Trevor received and expressed his gratitude.
“Last night's show in Pretoria was one for the record books. My brother Trevor Noah surprised the audience with a pop up and got one of the biggest applauses t I have ever witnessed. He then brought me up and the rest is history. I can’t thank you all enough. Mpho Hart loves SA. Until next time guys,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
Trevor also took to his timeline to share images from the eventful night.
“Few nights in my life will live in my memory like the night I had the pleasure and honour of introducing my friend, my fellow comedian and absolute super star, Kevin, on stage in my home country SA.
“The crowd was electric, Kevin killed it, and we spent the night celebrating with his tequila. (Which is actually really smooth and delicious. Not an ad, Kevin didn’t want to pay me).”
The two stars hit the club with close friends to celebrate the success of the opening shows.
Trevor's best friend, author Khaya Dlanga was spotted partying with them.
See the footage shared below:
WATCH | Trevor Noah and Kevin ‘Mpho’ Hart party up a storm in Mzansi
Journalist
Image: Twitter
