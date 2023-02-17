Wild idea pans out for Gqeberha chef who cooked up a storm in Qatar
Cooking school owner takes class to Fifa world cup to get hands-on experience
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 17 February 2023
At 2m tall, many who knew the younger Ralph Gottschalk were surprised to learn he wanted to become a chef.
But about four decades later, he reflects on a career he's proud of, having helped open The Pastryworks Cooking School, The Pastryworks Bakery, and the SA Academy of Culinary Arts (SAACA). ..
Wild idea pans out for Gqeberha chef who cooked up a storm in Qatar
Cooking school owner takes class to Fifa world cup to get hands-on experience
At 2m tall, many who knew the younger Ralph Gottschalk were surprised to learn he wanted to become a chef.
But about four decades later, he reflects on a career he's proud of, having helped open The Pastryworks Cooking School, The Pastryworks Bakery, and the SA Academy of Culinary Arts (SAACA). ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure