Friend explains why Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane was in Durban and met AKA
'Tibz loved Kiernan, he loved him, he always called him his child'
Image: Instagram/ Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane
Entrepreneur, author, celebrity chef and all round Mr Cool, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was the epitome of love as one speaker after another at his memorial service shared how much he touched their lives.
The service was held at his Alma Mater, Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg.
Tibz's friend Sthe Mabanga answered a question that was on many South Africans' minds when the news broke that the chef died alongside AKA.
They were shot dead at a popular restaurant in Durban's Florida Road on Friday night.
“Tibz flew to Durban to be with me on my birthday, that's why he was there,” Mabanga said.
Sthe said Tibz was excited to fly to Durban for his birthday and already had outfits planned for their get together
The hall was full of sobs as he recalled and detailed the events leading up to the moment Tibz died.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
“We spoke at about 6.30pm, I was at Umhlanga. I said, 'Tibz come here, we are all having drinks here'. He says, 'no I have to see Kiernan'. He said, 'I'm going to go to Florida quick, I'm going to see the child [AKA] and then I'm going to come to you'.
“I spoke to him again, probably about 9pm. I called Aubrey, who was supposed to go meet him, and when Aubrey and I spoke I told him to 'come [where] we are in Umhlanga, Tibz is going to come and join us here, don't go to Florida'. Aubrey took an Uber and he came and then the news just started streaming in, we felt like the world had stopped, nothing made sense. We stopped everything we were doing and we drove.”
He thanked the people on the scene who tried to preserve the pair's dignity after they were killed.
“I send my appreciation to Ndu and Ntokozo from New Bars; as soon as the incident had taken place they were quite quick, they covered Kiernan and they looked after Tibz until we got there and we were with them the whole time until they were taken at about 3.30am. And that was an incredible experience, but it also showed me the bond the two of them had. It showed me the love they had. Tibz loved Kiernan, he loved him, he always called him his child. Tibz ran his race and what an incredible race.”
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
Sthe said Tibz was happy in his life.
“Tibz fascinated me, I was truly in awe of Tibz. Listening to everybody here speak today [Thursday], I realise Tibz has gone through all stages of life. I was quite blessed to have shared moments in his last phase of his life.
“Tibz was incredibly happy at this time of his life. His 30s in a lot of ways represented evolution, which often involves conflicts with people you love, it involves solitude, it involves growth and those that you love are sometimes used as a conduit, as a vessel for your growth.
“So in that walk of that conflict and growth, I think it's important that a lot us release whatever we might hold about our interaction with Tibz in the last few years that could've been better. I think you were used as a vessel for Tibz to find his true happiness which is where he was now.”
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
