SPOTLIGHT | New Ant-Man; Tom Hanks comedy Otto released; Showmax offers list of new titles

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is arriving in 3D and on IMAX this week. Scott (Paul Rudd) and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures. Directed by Peyton Reed (Ant-Man 1 & 2, The Break-Up) the big cast includes Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Lawrence Fishburne, Bill Murray, Michael Douglas and Samuel L Jackson.

Lovecraft Country star Majors, as villain Kang the Conqueror, has earned praise from critics. Expectations are that Kang will remain a looming threat throughout the Multiverse saga. He was previously introduced in the Disney+ show Loki. Majors can also be seen as the antagonist in next month’s Creed III cinema release.

We then change gear with the second cinema release of the week, A Man Called Otto. The story centres on a young family that moves in next door to a grumpy widower, Otto Anderson, played by Tom Hanks. Marc Foster (Quantum of Solace, World War Z) skilfully handles this heartfelt comedy drama around unlikely friendships, with strong performances from Mariana Trevino, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Truman Hanks. It is out from February 17.

Showmax is offering a list of titles, including the start of the second season of the popular and SAFTA-winning psychological thriller TV series, DAM, the award-winning documentary movie of Zephany Nurse, stolen at birth, in Girl, Taken, and even an adorable kids animation offering called Superworm.

