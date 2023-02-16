'No tickets at the door' — AKA's memorial service venue is filled to capacity

There are no more tickets available for AKA's memorial service which is set to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.

After the announcement of the service, a link via Webtickets was made live for the public to obtain tickets to his memorial.

The 35-year-old rapper was shot dead on Friday night outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

The family issued a statement and urged people not to show up as there would be no tickets sold at the venue.

“Megacy, thank you for your overwhelming response to the Supa Mega’s celebration of life. All tickets have been fully subscribed and no more tickets will be allocated or issued. Please be reminded that anyone who does not have a ticket can still be a part of this experience by joining via live stream,” read a statement shared on AKA’s social media accounts.”