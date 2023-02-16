'No tickets at the door' — AKA's memorial service venue is filled to capacity
Set to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday
There are no more tickets available for AKA's memorial service which is set to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.
After the announcement of the service, a link via Webtickets was made live for the public to obtain tickets to his memorial.
The 35-year-old rapper was shot dead on Friday night outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.
The family issued a statement and urged people not to show up as there would be no tickets sold at the venue.
“Megacy, thank you for your overwhelming response to the Supa Mega’s celebration of life. All tickets have been fully subscribed and no more tickets will be allocated or issued. Please be reminded that anyone who does not have a ticket can still be a part of this experience by joining via live stream,” read a statement shared on AKA’s social media accounts.”
The late star will be buried in a private funeral on February 18. His family has thanked South Africa for their love and support.
“We as the Forbes family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days. Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as a family, but by the nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones, friends, industry colleagues, media tributes and the Megacy. It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched and impacted through his gift of music.”
The family acknowledged the support from AKA's extended family, and said DJ Zinhle's husband Murdah Bongz will not attend.
“We'd also like to acknowledge our extended family, the Mohosanas. for their unwavering support during this time as Bongani Mahosana will be in absentia at the memorial and the funeral due to observing cultural protocol.”