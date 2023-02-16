Here's why AKA documented his last moments & shared all his locations
Rapper was promoting and supporting businesses in Durban
From live location check-ins to videos with geo-tags, AKA documented all the places he visited on Friday, the day he died, in an attempt to promote local businesses in Durban.
This is what AKA’s friend Philani Kweyama shared.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening. Also shot dead was his lifelong friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, a chef and author.
As the investigation of AKA's assassination continues, many on social media have been questioning who ordered the hit on AKA and whether the rapper compromised himself by sharing his whereabouts.
Philani, who was among the men who were with the Fela In Versace hitmaker hours before his passing, explained that the rapper was excited about trying a new restaurant in Durban and getting a haircut.
Philani said AKA wanted to promote the places they were exploring by posting them on his social media.
“He called me earlier in the day and said, 'Benni I know you got a new spot, let's go check it out. I want to go cut my hair at your place. I keep hearing about the food and the fish at your place, I want to come eat at your place. Benni, don’t worry, today I’m going to promote your business, I'm going to post'.
“That’s why if you look at it he was all like that. He was there to support all of us, he was there to support Durban,” he said during an eNCA live broadcast.
Philani went on recalling the conversations they had on that night during their dinner, catching up, talking about the state of the music industry in SA, and his future plans.
When addressing the media at a press briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday, AKA’s father Tony Forbes thanked his son’s friends, Saso, Don Design and DJ Benny Maverick, among others, for being there for his son until his last moments.
“The close friends that he had, they've been at our side just like they've been with him since Friday evening. They've been at our side supporting us,” he said.
Tony slammed speculation and conspiracies that have pinned his close friends as suspects in his death, saying the friends who were at the scene were traumatised by the incident.
“We send our love and support to friends who were with Kiernan in his last moments in Durban, and we feel their trauma and pain as well. Our home will always be open to them. We do not condone what's been said about his friends and those making dangerous statements, and we appeal to them to cease doing so,” Tony said.