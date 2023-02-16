Gayton recounted how a person who worked for him brought AKA to ZAR nightclub in the early years of his music career.
“I never heard of the rapper [before] but he brought the house down. A man approached me to thank me for allowing AKA to perform at our club; that man was Tibz, a friendship started on that day that lasted until he was killed.”
Gayton said many close to him were heartbroken, including Tibz's personal assistant.
“She worked closely with him [Tibz] and taught him about the business of book writing, she was there for him.”
He said Tibz was a respected businessman.
Gayton said though he had never spoken to AKA he was a “massive” fan of his music. He described AKA as a person who was larger than life.
“He inspired so many youngsters, not only on the Cape Flats, but everywhere. I went to Nigeria once and the club was shaking with Fela in Versace. The same thing happened in Spain.
“Supa Mega was worldwide. Thank you, Malcolm X for putting AKA on. The best export from our community. I pray for his family, his daughter and want to thank them for giving the World Supa Mega.”
Gayton McKenzie slams claims 'AKA had no time for coloured people'
Image: Picture: GALLO IMAGES
The first monetary contribution for the funeral of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies, who was allegedly shot and killed by police in 2020, was made by slain musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.
Central Karoo municipality mayor Gayton McKenzie made this claim while hitting back at suggestions the slain rapper “had no time for coloured people”.
AKA and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were shot dead last Friday outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.
Since the shooting, tributes from fellow musicians, friends, politicians and fans have flooded in. Gayton was one those as he penned a tribute on his social media account.
He slammed claims the rapper had no time for coloured people.
“That’s not true, the first cheque we received for the funeral of Nathaniel Julies, the boy who was shot by the police, was from AKA,” he wrote.
Gayton recounted how a person who worked for him brought AKA to ZAR nightclub in the early years of his music career.
“I never heard of the rapper [before] but he brought the house down. A man approached me to thank me for allowing AKA to perform at our club; that man was Tibz, a friendship started on that day that lasted until he was killed.”
Gayton said many close to him were heartbroken, including Tibz's personal assistant.
“She worked closely with him [Tibz] and taught him about the business of book writing, she was there for him.”
He said Tibz was a respected businessman.
Gayton said though he had never spoken to AKA he was a “massive” fan of his music. He described AKA as a person who was larger than life.
“He inspired so many youngsters, not only on the Cape Flats, but everywhere. I went to Nigeria once and the club was shaking with Fela in Versace. The same thing happened in Spain.
“Supa Mega was worldwide. Thank you, Malcolm X for putting AKA on. The best export from our community. I pray for his family, his daughter and want to thank them for giving the World Supa Mega.”
EFF leader Julius Malema and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula also paid tribute to the musician.
Funeral and memorial services for AKA and Tibz will be held this week.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure