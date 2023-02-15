The couple got engaged in October 2020, announcing the news with a video on social media of Mampintsha going down on one knee with a ring in his hand.
‘Ngyazi ujabulile ukungbona’ — Babes Wodumo visits Mampintsha’s grave for Valentine’s
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo
Babes Wodumo spent her first Valentine's Day without her husband, the late musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo.
Mampintsha died on December 24 after complications from a stroke.
The gqom musician took to her Twitter timeline to post a snap of herself at her late husband's his rave.
“Wow after so many years this is the first Valentine's Day without you sthandwa sam. Today women out there are celebrating with loved ones, but me being here today makes it different from others. I forever cherish days we shared together. Ngyazi ujabulile ukungbona,” she captioned her post.
In January, just weeks after her husband was buried, Babes shared a Bible verse he recited to her when they met.
The mother of one shared a snap on Mampintsha’s Facebook account, where she has been posting updates after his death.
The couple got engaged in October 2020, announcing the news with a video on social media of Mampintsha going down on one knee with a ring in his hand.
They celebrated their traditional wedding in 2021.
After the funeral Babes had to face the reality that her husband was no longer around.
“The sad thing is the bed is empty and she needs to take up more responsibilities. Babes is strong. What I like about her is that she didn't change her character,” Babes' sister Nondumiso Simelane told TshisaLIVE.
She said a grieving Babes catches herself calling out for her sweetheart.
Speaking at a memorial service for the star, Babes' father said the pair were meant to be together.
“Babes, in this journey of music, was put into it by Mampintsha. He trained and taught her because Babes used to be a model here in eThekwini. Before I know it there goes Babes into music with Mampintsha. I will never forget him because he groomed my child to be the successful star she is today. He succeeded in doing that."
