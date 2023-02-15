In a separate tweet, she said the rapper looked like he was full of love.
“He looked like he had so much to live for and so many future plans. He looked like he was full of life. Even the second before someone took his life he looked so full of life and love,” tweeted Faith.
After months of speculation, the couple went public about their relationship in March 2022 when they posted a video of them sharing a kiss while at Orthodox VIP Lounge in Johannesburg.
The rappers recently got inked. Explaining the tattoos in an episode of The Insider SA on S3. AKA said: “So, it's a sword, Excalibur, which is the sword of King Arthur. And half of the face is a male lion and the other half is a lioness, and when you put them together you get the lion king and queen.”
During an Instagram Q&A, Nadia said she had no regrets after getting the tattoo.
“Nope, I'm a huge lover girl. I'm all in or nothing. Love loudly,” she wrote.
‘My heart breaks for Nadia’ — Faith Nketsi on AKA’s death
Journalist
Image: Supplied by MTV
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi says she can't imagine what rapper Nadia Nakai is going through after her partner AKA was shot dead on Friday.
The hip-hop couple were so loved up and served #couplegoals from travelling together, family vaycays and going to gigs together. They loved each other loudly.
However, their love story was cut short when AKA was shot dead at a popular restaurant in Durban's Florida Road on Friday night with his lifelong friend, entrepreneur, celebrity chef and cookbook author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
“My heart breaks for Nadia. I tear up every time I think about her. She loved that man. That man loved that woman. Oh Modimo! I can’t imagine this pain,” she tweeted.
In a separate tweet, she said the rapper looked like he was full of love.
“He looked like he had so much to live for and so many future plans. He looked like he was full of life. Even the second before someone took his life he looked so full of life and love,” tweeted Faith.
After months of speculation, the couple went public about their relationship in March 2022 when they posted a video of them sharing a kiss while at Orthodox VIP Lounge in Johannesburg.
The rappers recently got inked. Explaining the tattoos in an episode of The Insider SA on S3. AKA said: “So, it's a sword, Excalibur, which is the sword of King Arthur. And half of the face is a male lion and the other half is a lioness, and when you put them together you get the lion king and queen.”
During an Instagram Q&A, Nadia said she had no regrets after getting the tattoo.
“Nope, I'm a huge lover girl. I'm all in or nothing. Love loudly,” she wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure