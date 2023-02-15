Cassper might have been known as AKA's biggest rival in the entertainment industry, but he's let bygones be bygones with a tribute to the rapper and his close friend Tibz.
Here’s why Cassper Nyovest won’t be attending AKA’s memorial or funeral
'No matter how you look at it, me and Kiernan shared a lot of great moments together and he contributed to my industry,' Cassper said, adding that pre-arranged international work will keep him away from AKA's funeral
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
Cassper Nyovest says he will be out of the country when late rapper AKA's family, friends and fans commemorate his life at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, Cassper replied to a tweep who asked if he was going to AKA's memorial service.
“Unfortunately, I’ll be out of the country for work, but if I was around I would’ve gone. I would’ve gone to the funeral too. No matter how you look at it, me and Kiernan shared a lot of great moments together and he contributed to my industry so I have to pay my respects.”
Cassper might have been known as AKA's biggest rival in the entertainment industry, but he's let bygones be bygones with a tribute to the rapper and his close friend Tibz.
On Monday he urged his fans to send their love and support to fans and family of AKA.
He took to his Twitter timeline on Sunday to express condolences.
“My sincere condolences go out to Kiernan and Tebello’s families, colleagues and fans. May their souls rest in peace and their legacies be celebrated. May the good Lord be with all of you at this sad time.”
The rappers shocked tweeps when a clip of them high fiving each other surfaced on Twitter timelines in 2022.
The pair were part of Big Zulu’s Celebrity Soccer Games.
AKA and Cassper formed part of team “hip-hop” at the games that took place in July at the Wits Soccer Stadium in Johannesburg.
LISTEN | ‘We don’t condone what is being said about AKA’s friends’: late star's father
