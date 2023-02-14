×

Leisure

WATCH | Who was Tebello? — DJ Sbu shares interview with Tibz Motsoane

14 February 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Author of 'The Colour of Wine', Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane was shot dead in Durban on Friday, February 10.
Author of  'The Colour of Wine', Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane was shot dead in Durban on Friday, February 10.
DJ Sbu has shared an old interview he did with the late entrepreneur, author and chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, to remind Mzansi who Tibz was.

Tibz was shot dead on Friday evening with his lifelong friend, rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

Taking to his Instagram timeline the veteran DJ and businessman referred to Tibz by the many names he was affectionately known. 

“Who was @tebello.motsoane? Entrepreneur & Foodie, co-founder of @augoldvodka @showlove.co.za & @headhonchosa Here's a flashback interview we did back in 2016. In his own words,” he captioned the post.

The late Tebello spoke about strategic planning for brands and managing the late rapper AKA.

Watch video below :

“I was a fan before I was his manager, just the authenticity and self-belief and the belief in the product is important. If I don't wear a suit I can't tell you about suits. If I don't wear sneakers I cant tell you about sneakers,” he said.

The Motsoane family issued a statement on Saturday confirming Tibz's death, saying they are awaiting details from Durban police. They expressed gratitude for the support they've received.

“To us, Tebello was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. To many he was Tibz Wa Bantwana, Chief of Cool, Summer Time Cool Creator, K1 K9, and the many other names of affection. Our son was loved and he gave love in return. As we come to terms with the devastating truth that our only son is no longer with us we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days.

“We thank you for the love and support we have received and ask you to continue to lift us up in prayer before the Lord.” 

