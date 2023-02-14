After months of speculation, the couple went public about their relationship in March 2022 when they posted a video of them sharing a kiss while at Orthodox VIP Lounge in Johannesburg.
The rappers recently got inked. Explaining the tattoos on the show, AKA said: “So, it's a sword, Excalibur, which is the sword of King Arthur. And half of the face is a male lion, and the other half is a lioness, and when you put them together, you get the lion king and queen.”
During an Instagram Q&A, Nadia said she had no regrets after doing the tattoo.
“Nope, I'm a huge lover girl. I'm all in or nothing. Love loudly,” she wrote.
The episode aired on Monday evening and will be repeated on Sunday at 1pm.
Not only did they enjoy each other's company, they were serving couple goals all the time.
The two rappers jetted off to Cincinnati, Ohio, in the US to enjoy some time out shopping, sightseeing on scooters, watching a wrestling match and indulging in good food.
Sharing her first-time experience trying grits (a type of porridge made from boiled corn) Nadia said she wanted to taste food she had watched Americans eat in the movies.
“I've always seen people in the American movies talking about grits. So I am trying grits and shrimp. I don't actually know what it is but I'm excited to try it. They taste like potatoes,” she said.
They also attended the Night RAW six-way elimination wrestling match between The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Fin Balor for the US Championship at the Heritage Bank Center.
“Watching my homie Jordan Omogbehin (Nigerian-American professional wrestler) & The 305 MVP (American professional wrestler and manager currently signed to WWE Montel Vontavious Porter) putting in work ... aww man, Praise God. What a time to be alive,” AKA wrote at the time.
WATCH | 'I wanna have a baby' — Inside AKA and Nadia Nakai’s last interview together
Journalist
Image: Instagram/AKA
The late rapper AKA and Nadia's relationship wasn't a private one and they did not hold back on publicly displaying their affection and support for each other.
However, their love story was cut short when AKA was shot dead at a popular restaurant in Durban's Florida Road on Friday night. The fatal shooting also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, entrepreneur, celebrity chef and cookbook author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
The hip-hop couple let Mzansi in on their relationship in their first and last interview together on The Insider SAon S3.
They opened up about how they started dating with Nadia recalling their fist date was a romantic one at the late rapper's house. The pair spoke lovingly about what they love about each other and their life plans while cooking up a storm in the kitchen.
Watch the interview below:
