Reality TV star Mphowabadimo says her pregnancy is an incredibly “special time”.
Taking to her Instagram timeline she shared a snap of her gushing over her pregnancy journey.
“Pregnancy is a journey ... a very, very long journey. As exhausting as it might be, it’s also an incredibly special time. Every time I feel the gentle kicks I’m reminded there is a miracle growing in my body. I’m pregnant and powerful,” she wrote.
The Big Brother Mzansi season three winner is expecting her first child with Themba Mabaso, who has daughters from his previous relationship.
Getting candid about their love during an episode of Sunday Sexy Love, Mpho spoke about how she fell in love with Themba.
“I used to be insecure a lot about relationships, especially for people dating me for the wrong reasons and sometimes overlooking that I am an individual. You came and you showed me otherwise. I guess 71 days was enough for us,” Mpho said.
Mphowabadimo on pregnancy journey: ‘I’m pregnant and powerful’
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Mphowabadimo
Lamiez Holworthy-Morule is living her best life and enjoying every moment of her pregnancy, including the highs and lows nobody speaks about.
She said pregnancy was not all it is cut out to be because she had to deal with a darker neck. She also wished women were more open and honest about pregnancy so others know the truth.
“As funny as it is, there’s a lot of changes come with being pregnant, physically, mentally and emotionally. Throw in the hormones, the nausea, the abdominal pains and migraines and the only thing that makes it all worth it is feeling your baby kick. Nothing could’ve prepared me for this journey but it is one I am so grateful for. One I prayed for and even if it gets worse, it’ll all be worth it — my child will be worth it. To every expectant mom, block out the noise and enjoy every minute of it,” she said.
