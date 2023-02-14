Maps Maponyane says he is grateful after his mother survived a car accident unharmed.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Sunday, the media personality shared images of the car his mother was driving detailing how the accident unfolded.
“I'm so grateful for my mother's life after being cut off by another car on the N3 highway, spinning and smashing into the barriers, and thankfully missing every other vehicle around her. A moment later and things could have been a whole lot worse ... Please be safe out there,” he tweeted.
In his mentions his followers were in unison in welcoming the news that his mom was not harmed.
“Let's give God glory. I am happy your mom is safe and that's very important,” wrote one.
“Damn! Glad she made it out safe. I know how much she loved that car,” added another.
Maps Maponyane grateful for mom’s life after car accident
Image: Supplied
Other celebs recently involved in a car accident are Bello no Gallo, real names Sabelo Mkhize and Zakhele Mthethwa.
The pair had fans worried when pictures of the accident were shared on their social media platforms with the caption: “Speedy recovery to the boys”.
The musicians were hospitalised with minor injuries.
Bello no Gallo’s manager Simphiwe Mkhize confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE and said they would be discharged soon.
“I received a call from their driver informing me they were involved in an accident. They were coming from Eswatini for a performance. I was in Johannesburg when that happened,” he said.
“The doctors said they will be discharged this week. They will need to rest for a while before continuing with their performances.”
