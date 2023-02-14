AKA’s tribute details announced: ‘It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched’

AKA's memorial service has been announced and the late rapper's life will be commemorated at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.
The 35-year-old rapper was shot dead on Friday night outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.
His tribute details were provided in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, and the family also shared the details on AKA's socials.
The late star will be laid to rest in a private funeral on February 18.
“We as the Forbes family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days. Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as a family, but by the nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones, friends, industry colleagues, media tributes and the Megacy. It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched and impacted through his gift of music.”
The family acknowledged the support from extended family, and said DJ Zinhle's husband Murda Bongz will not attend.
“We'd also like to acknowledge our extended family, the Mohosanas. for their unwavering support during this time as Bongani Mahosana will be in absentia at the memorial and the funeral due to observing cultural protocol .”
AKA's memorial will be streamed online.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson soon after 10.15pm on Friday evening they responded to a shooting incident where two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men. Unfortunately the first male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”
He said a second male was found in critical condition but died despite advanced life support intervention due to extensive injuries.
AKA is among South Africa's best rappers who produced and wrote many hit songs including Fela In Versace and Baddest and others since he broke into the industry more than a decade ago.
He shares a daughter, Kairo, with DJ Zinhle and was in relationship with rapper Nadia Nakai.
