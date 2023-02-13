'Your daughter is in capable hands': Malema pays tribute to AKA
EFF leader Julius Malema is the latest to pay tribute to late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes following his death over the weekend.
AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening, a fatal shooting which also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and book author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
The rapper's deaths caused an uproar online, with many debating crime in South Africa and the trend of musicians being shot death.
“What's happening to our artists now?” asked Malema.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Malema said AKA's daughter, Kairo, was in “capable hands”.
“Till we meet again brother. Worry not, your daughter is in capable hands,” he wrote.
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said the rapper's death was “utterly devastating”.
“This is so utterly devastating. His daughter. She is so young. Rest in Peace, Kiernan. I hope SAPS will do right by you and your family and catch your killers. You are in my thoughts and prayers.” she said.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula visited AKA's family on Sunday to pass ANC's message of condolences.
He described him as a friend and a younger brother.
“We are proud of his contribution to South African music and appreciate that he proudly supported the ANC; never shying against criticising when needs be and raising concerns,” said Mbalula.
“Kiernan was a great talent, a proud South African who loved his country and its people. His music expressed that love and appreciation for our diverse cultures. My deep and sincere condolences are for his family, especially his young daughter, his friends, and many of his loyal fans.”
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said: “A huge loss to the country and the global music industry and source of immeasurable sorrow to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of AKA Kiernan Forbes, doting father of Kairo. Heartfelt condolences to loved ones.”