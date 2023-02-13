'Your daughter is in capable hands': Malema pays tribute to AKA

EFF leader Julius Malema is the latest to pay tribute to late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes following his death over the weekend.

AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening, a fatal shooting which also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and book author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The rapper's deaths caused an uproar online, with many debating crime in South Africa and the trend of musicians being shot death.

“What's happening to our artists now?” asked Malema.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Malema said AKA's daughter, Kairo, was in “capable hands”.

“Till we meet again brother. Worry not, your daughter is in capable hands,” he wrote.