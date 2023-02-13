American record producer Swizz Beatz and other internationally acclaimed stars have paid tribute on their timelines to AKA.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening in a shooting that also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
Swizz Beatz, who met AKA during his visit to South Africa in 2018, took to his Instagram stories sharing an image of the artist speaking of how he was one of Mzansi's greatest artists.
“Damn King rest easy. One of the SA greats.”
Swizz Beatz, Charlize Theron & other international stars pay tribute to AKA
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ AKA
Image: Instagram/ Swizz Beatz
South African-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron also paid respects to the Forbes family on her timeline, emphasising the danger of gun violence in the country.
“Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of AKA. Another beautiful life cut short by a senseless act of gun violence. Sending peace and love to Kiernan’s family. Rest in power.”
American rapper Bas who was in South Africa this past weekend shared his tribute recalling his encounters with AKA during his visits to the country.
“Damn this f**kin tragic as hell. South Africa I’m so sorry for your loss. AKA always showed me love and hospitality every time we crossed paths. Always welcomed me with open arms. Rest easy king.”
AKA's death has made headlines beyond the borders of South Africa as tributes to the late star continue to pour in.
Rolling Stone magazine, The Source online platform and The Shade Room are among the publications that have written about the rapper.
