Cassper Nyovest has urged his fans, known as Tsibipians, to send their love and support to the fans and family of late rapper AKA.
Taking to his Twitter timeline he appealed to the humanity of his fans.
“To all my fans, please send all your love to the Megacy [AKA's fans] and family. The nation is mourning & could use more love and less evil, he tweeted.
AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening in an attack that also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
Cassper took to his Twitter timeline on Sunday to express his condolences.
“My sincere condolences go out to Kiernan and Tebello’s families, colleagues and fans. May their souls rest in peace and their legacies be celebrated. May the good Lord be with all of you at this sad time,” he wrote.
‘Please send all your love to the Megacy and family’ — Cassper Nyovest urges fans
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
Cassper Nyovest has urged his fans, known as Tsibipians, to send their love and support to the fans and family of late rapper AKA.
Taking to his Twitter timeline he appealed to the humanity of his fans.
“To all my fans, please send all your love to the Megacy [AKA's fans] and family. The nation is mourning & could use more love and less evil, he tweeted.
AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening in an attack that also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
Cassper took to his Twitter timeline on Sunday to express his condolences.
“My sincere condolences go out to Kiernan and Tebello’s families, colleagues and fans. May their souls rest in peace and their legacies be celebrated. May the good Lord be with all of you at this sad time,” he wrote.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson explained that just after 10.15pm on Friday evening they responded to a shooting incident where two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”
He said a second male was found in critical condition and died despite advanced life support intervention due to extensive injuries.
AKA was among South Africa's best rappers and produced and wrote many hit songs including Fela In Versace, Baddest and others since he broke into the industry over a decade ago.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure